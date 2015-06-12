LeBron has 'slight headache' after collision with camera

Jun 11, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James talks to the media after game four of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James needed stitches to close a bloody cut on his head after a hard collision with a courtside camera during Game Four of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

James went head first into a camera along the baseline after a hard foul by Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut caused him to lose his balance.

The four-times Most Valuable Player and two-time NBA champion remained down for a few minutes but did not miss any game time and did not undergo any concussion protocol.

“I had a slight headache, which I think every one of you guy would probably have if you ran into a camera,” James told reporters when asked about the incident.

“But I didn’t go through any protocol. I‘m fine. Like I said, I got a few stitches and I got a slight headache right now but I’ll be fine with that.”

While James remained in the game, he went on to have his worst offensive night of the best-of-seven series, which is now tied at 2-2 with Game Five scheduled for Sunday in Oakland.