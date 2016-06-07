Love returns to Cleveland, uncertain for Game Three

June 2, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) moves the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first half in game one of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love was cleared to fly home with the team on Monday, but his availability for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland remains in question.

A Cavaliers spokesman confirmed that Love was on the flight.

Love sustained a concussion in Game 2 on Monday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., when forward Harrison Barnes' elbow inadvertently flattened him as they fought for a rebound.

Although Love remained in the game after the incident in the second quarter and later made a 3-pointer, he took himself out of the game in the second half when he became disoriented.

Tests disclosed the concussion and Love was placed under the NBA's concussion protocol, meaning he must pass specific tests before he is allowed to play again.

Losing Love, a three-time NBA All-Star, would be a huge blow to the Cavaliers, who trail the defending champion Warriors, 2-0, as the series moves to Cleveland for two games.

The Warriors beat the Cavaliers in last year's NBA Finals, 4-2, when Love did not play because of a shoulder injury.