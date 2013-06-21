FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
James named NBA Finals most valuable player
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 21, 2013 / 4:05 AM / in 4 years

James named NBA Finals most valuable player

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Miami Heat's LeBron James reacts after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the sceond quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

MIAMI (Reuters) - Miami Heat forward LeBron James won his second successive NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) award after leading his team to victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Thursday’s championship decider.

James, undisputed as the sport’s best current player, scored a game-high 37 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Miami’s 95-88 Game Seven win.

The 28-year-old also won the award last year when Miami beat the Oklahoma City Thunder to win the championship and he has swept all the major awards in the past two seasons.

Four times in the last five seasons, including each of the last two, he has been named MVP during the regular season, elevating him among the greatest players the game has seen.

James, who was widely criticized in the United States after leaving his former team Cleveland Cavaliers for Miami in search NBA championship rings, received the award from Boston Celtics great Bill Russell.

“I‘m blessed,” James said at the trophy presentation. “What everyone says about me off the floor doesn’t matter.”

Related Coverage

Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.