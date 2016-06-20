Cavaliers' James named Most Valuable Player of NBA Finals

Jun 19, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) handles the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the third quarter in game seven of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James was named the Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals following his team's 93-89 championship-clinching win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

For James, who was the catalyst behind his Cavs' remarkable rally from a 3-1 series deficit, it marks the third time he has captured the award after winning it with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013.

"I gave it everything that I had. I poured my heart, my blood, my sweat and my tears into this game," an emotional James said, who after the game.

James nearly single-handedly carried the Cavs back into the series, during which he averaged 29.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists over the seven games.

In the championship-clinching game, James finished with a triple-double as he had a team-high 27 points to go along with 11 rebounds and 11 assists.