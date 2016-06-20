Cavaliers' James named Most Valuable Player of NBA Finals

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James was named the Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals following his team's 93-89 championship-clinching win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.
For James, who was the catalyst behind his Cavs' remarkable rally from a 3-1 series deficit, it marks the third time he has captured the award after winning it with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013.
"I gave it everything that I had. I poured my heart, my blood, my sweat and my tears into this game," an emotional James said, who after the game.
James nearly single-handedly carried the Cavs back into the series, during which he averaged 29.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists over the seven games.
In the championship-clinching game, James finished with a triple-double as he had a team-high 27 points to go along with 11 rebounds and 11 assists.
Reporting by Rory Carroll; Writing by Frank Pingue; Editing by Steve Keating