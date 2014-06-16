Profile of NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard

Jun 15, 2014; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) celebrates in the locker room with the Finals MVP trophy after defeating the Miami Heat in game five of the 2014 NBA Finals at AT&T Center. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Profile of San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard who won the Bill Russell Award as the most valuable player in the 2014 NBA Finals.

* Born in California on June 29, 1991 (age 22).

* Selected by the Indiana Pacers in the first round, 15th overall, in the 2011 NBA Draft but was soon traded to the San Antonio Spurs.

* In his first season, in 2011-12, he was named in the NBA’s All-Rookie first team.

* The following year, he helped the Spurs win the Western Conference title and reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2007 , which they lost to the Miami Heat in seven games.

* Described by Spurs coach Gregg Popovich as a star in the making, Leonard averaged 12.8 points and 6.2 rebounds during the regular season before raising his game even higher in the postseason.

* In the Finals against Miami, he scored a career-high 29 points in Game Three and averaged 17.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the five game series.

* Leonard became the second youngest player to win the NBA Finals MVP. The only person to win it at a younger age was Magic Johnson.