Spurs top scorer Parker day-to-day with hamstring strain

San Antonio Spurs Tony Parker (R) watches other players during practice for their NBA Finals basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat, as coach Gregg Popovich walks by, in San Antonio, Texas June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - San Antonio point guard Tony Parker has a mild hamstring strain but remains hopeful of playing in Thursday’s Game Four of the NBA Finals.

Parker, the Spurs’ leading scorer in the playoffs, was listed as a day-to-day prospect after an MRI scan revealed a grade 1 strain in his right hamstring.

“The good news is it’s not a tear. It’s not a defect. So that’s the good news. Now I just have to see how I‘m going to feel tomorrow,” he said.

“If it was the regular season I would definitely have rest. I would not play. And same thing here, it’s an injury, and so we’ll see. We’ll see how I feel tomorrow.”

The 31-year-old, 11-season veteran went to the locker room late in the third quarter of San Antonio’s blowout win on Tuesday to have his hamstring examined.

He returned briefly in the fourth quarter before coming out of the game with San Antonio cruising to a 113-77 victory to lead the top-seeded Miami 2-1 in the best-of-seven Finals.

Parker attended the Spurs shootaround on Wednesday but did not participate in any drills, spending the bulk of the session sitting on the courtside scorer’s table in gym clothes, talking with San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich.

Spurs forward Tim Duncan, who together with Parker and Manu Ginobli form the Spurs’ Big Three, said it would be a huge loss if the three-time NBA champion was unable to take the court for Thursday’s home game.

Parker is averaging a team-high 21.3 points and 7.1 assists per game in the 2013 playoffs and Duncan said the Frenchman’s possible absence would put added pressure on himself and Ginobli to step up.

“I think it will automatically swing that way. I don’t think I would put it on myself per se, but it will kind of come that way,” said Duncan.

“The responsibility will fall on my shoulders more, obviously, and Manu as well.”