Spurs' Parker 'ready to go' in Game Four of Finals

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich (L) sits with player Tony Parker, who injured his hamstring during Game 3, during practice for their NBA Finals basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat in San Antonio, Texas June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker said he will play in Game Four of the NBA Finals on Thursday despite suffering a mild hamstring sprain two days ago.

The Spurs’ leading scorer was listed as day-to-day after suffering the injury during San Antonio’s blowout win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday that gave his team a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven championship series.

“I’ll be ready to go,” the Frenchman said when asked about his health after participating in Thursday’s shoot around.

Having the five-time All-Star in the lineup is a massive boost for a Spurs team that is looking to put the defending NBA champion Heat on the brink of elimination.

Parker went to the locker room late in the third quarter of Game Three to have his hamstring examined. He returned briefly in the fourth before coming out of the game with San Antonio cruising to a 113-77 victory.

The 31-year-old guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain to his right hamstring on Wednesday and did not participate in his team’s shoot around later that day.