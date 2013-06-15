Spurs coach Popovich a man of few words at NBA Finals

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich listens to a media question after practice for their NBA Finals basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat in San Antonio, Texas June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is known in NBA circles as a man of few words and the curt speaker has been in top form at this year’s Finals.

With media seeking sound bites during a two-day break in a best-of-seven series that is tied 2-2, the two-time NBA coach of the year was in no mood to deviate from his often hilarious style.

“I’d hate to be trite and say anything is possible. Your question demands my triteness,” Popovich told a news conference on Saturday when asked about his strategy for Sunday’s Game Five against the defending champion Miami Heat.

The crusty 64-year-old cut off another reporter mid-question when he was asked to offer his perspective on the state of the game of basketball.

“You’re not serious. You want me to talk about the state of the NBA?” Popovich replied.

San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan (L) listens to head coach Gregg Popovich during practice for the NBA Finals basketball playoff series in San Antonio, Texas June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Still, the 29 words he used to field those two questions were four more than he used during his entire news conference ahead of Game Three earlier this week.

In the previous round of the playoffs, Popovich used one word - “turnovers” - to answer two questions during a mandatory in-game interview of a nationally televised game.

That exchange has over 70,000 hits on YouTube, where many other compilations of interviews from Popovich’s NBA coaching career can be viewed.

Another reporter on Saturday was looking to get Popovich to talk about the impact of Miami forward Chris Bosh, who has recorded double-doubles in each of the last three games.

“Chris has played very well,” said Popovich, who was then asked if there was anything specific the eight-time All-Star was doing different.

“No. What he’s doing, I’ve seen him do a lot.”