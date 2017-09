(Reuters) - Schedule of games for the 2014 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat.

Game One - June 5 at San Antonio (0100 GMT/9 PM ET)

Game Two - June 8 at San Antonio (0000 GMT/8 PM ET)

Game Three - June 10 at Miami (0100 GMT/9 PM ET)

Game Four - June 12 at Miami (0100 GMT/9 PM ET)

Game Five * June 15 at San Antonio (0000 GMT/8 PM ET)

Game Six * June 17 at Miami (0100 GMT/9 PM ET)

Game Seven * June 20 at San Antonio (0100 GMT/9 PM ET)(* if needed)