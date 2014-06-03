Factbox: Profile of San Antonio Spurs

(Reuters) - Profile of the San Antonio Spurs, who will play the Miami Heat in the 2014 NBA Finals.

- NBA titles: Four (2007, 2005, 2003, 1999)

- The San Antonio franchise was founded in 1967 as the Dallas Chaparrals, a member of the old American Basketball Association, and after being known as the Dallas and Texas Chaparrals they became the San Antonio Spurs in 1973.

- Three years later they joined the NBA, one of four former American Basketball Association teams to remain intact in the NBA after the two leagues’ 1976 merger. They are the only former ABA team to have won an NBA championship and currently play in the Southwest Division.

- San Antonio, led by Hall of Famer George Gervin, captured five division titles in their first seven years in the NBA and were a perennial playoff participant.

- They won their first title in 1999 behind the Twin Towers of future Hall of Famer David Robinson and current standout Tim Duncan.

- The addition of French shooting guard Tony Parker and Argentine point guard Manu Ginobili brought three more titles - in 2003, 2005 and 2007.

- Current head coach Gregg Popovich has been a part of all four title runs.

- Their four NBA titles are the fourth most in league history, behind the Boston Celtics (17), Los Angeles Lakers (16) and Chicago Bulls (6).

- 2013-14 Regular season record: 62-20

- How they qualified for the NBA Finals: Won Southwest Division in the regular season. Beat Dallas Mavericks 4-3 in conference quarter-finals, beat Portland Trail Blazers 4-1 in conference semi-finals and beat Oklahoma City Thunder 4-2 in conference finals.

- Head coach: Gregg Popovich

- Top playoffs scorer: Tony Parker (17.2 points per game)

- Top playoffs rebounder: Tim Duncan (8.9 rebounds per game)