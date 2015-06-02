Profile of Golden State Warriors

(Reuters) - Profile of the Golden State Warriors, who will play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2015 NBA Finals.

NBA titles: Two (1956, 1975)

* The franchise was founded in 1946 as the Philadelphia Warriors, a charter member of the Basketball Association of America, and was based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

* Won a championship in the inaugural season of the BAA, a league that would eventually become the National Basketball Association after its third season.

* Captured their second championship in Philadelphia in the 1955-56 season during an era that included future Basketball Hall of Famers Paul Arizin, Tom Gola and Neil Johnston.

* In 1959, the Warriors signed draft pick Wilt Chamberlain. Known as “Wilt the Stilt,” Chamberlain led the team in scoring six times and quickly began shattering NBA scoring records and changed the NBA style of play forever.

* Chamberlain, who went on to earn a spot in the Hall of Fame, scored a record 100 points for Philadelphia during a 1962 game against the New York Knicks.

* Relocated to San Francisco, California, in 1962 and were renamed as the San Francisco Warriors.

* In 1971, the Warriors moved across the Bay Area to Oakland, and changed their geographic name to Golden State to symbolize the team as representative of the entire state of California.

*Won their only NBA title on the West Coast in 1975 when they pulled off what many consider the biggest upset in league history by sweeping the heavily favored Washington Bullets in four games.

* 2014-15 regular season record: 67-15

* Road to the 2015 NBA Finals: Finished regular season with best record; Beat New Orleans 4-0 in Western Conference quarter-finals; Beat Memphis 4-2 in conference semi-finals; Beat Houston 4-1 in conference finals.

* Head coach: Steve Kerr

* Top playoff scorer: Stephen Curry (29.2 points per game)

* Top playoff rebounder: Draymond Green (10.8 rebounds per game)