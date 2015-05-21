Curry and James headline All-NBA selections

May 20, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter of game one of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. Cleveland won 97-89. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James headlined the list of players selected for the All-NBA team, the league said on Thursday.

James Harden of the Houston Rockets, Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans and Marc Gasol of the Memphis Grizzlies joined Curry and James on the first team.

Point guard Curry, a brilliant three-point shooter who helped the Warriors win a franchise-record 67 games by averaging 23.8 points and 7.7 assists during the regular season, earned first team honors for the first time.

James, who ranked third in the league in scoring (25.3 points per game) and seventh in assists (7.4), was chosen for the ninth time in 12 seasons, putting him joint third with Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson in the all-time list.

Harden, who finished second in the NBA in scoring (27.4 points per game), earned his second consecutive first team selection while Davis and Gasol both got the nod for a first time.

The second team consisted of Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers, Portland’s LaMarcus Aldridge, Chicago’s Pau Gasol and DeMarcus Cousins of the Sacramento Kings.

Third team members were Golden State’s Klay Thompson, Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers, and San Antonio’s Tim Duncan.

The teams were selected by a panel of 129 journalists in the United States and Canada.