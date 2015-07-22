Magic to play Raptors in regular-season game in London

(Reuters) - The Orlando Magic will return to London in January to play a regular-season game against the Toronto Raptors as part of the NBA Global Games 2015-16, the National Basketball Association announced on Wednesday.

The game will mark the league’s sixth regular-season contest in London, one of seven international cities to host NBA games during 2015-16.

The Boston Celtics will take on the Sacramento Kings in Mexico City in a regular-season game on Dec. 3 while Milan, Madrid, Shenzhen, Shanghai and Rio De Janeiro will stage NBA pre-season games which were previously announced.

“We look forward to returning to London next season with a regular-season game between the Orlando Magic and the Toronto Raptors,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

“This underscores our commitment to growing basketball in the region and to bringing more regular-season basketball to our fans in the UK.”

The Magic first visited London for a pair of pre-season games in 1993.

The Raptors played back-to-back games in 2011 in London, the NBA’s first regular-season games to be held in Europe.

NBA Global Games 2015-16 schedule:

Pre-season:

Oct. 6 - Boston Celtics vs. Olimpia Milano in Milan, Italy

Oct. 8 - Boston Celtics vs. Real Madrid in Madrid

Oct. 11 - Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets in Shenzhen, China

Oct. 14 - Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets in Shanghai

Oct. 17 - Orlando Magic vs. Flamengo in Rio De Janeiro

Regular season:

Dec. 3 - Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings, Mexico City Arena in Mexico City

Jan. 14 - Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors, The O2 in London