Magic to play Raptors in regular-season game in London

(Reuters) - The Orlando Magic will return to London in January to play a regular-season game against the Toronto Raptors as part of the NBA Global Games 2015-16, the National Basketball Association announced on Wednesday.
The game will mark the league’s sixth regular-season contest in London, one of seven international cities to host NBA games during 2015-16.
The Boston Celtics will take on the Sacramento Kings in Mexico City in a regular-season game on Dec. 3 while Milan, Madrid, Shenzhen, Shanghai and Rio De Janeiro will stage NBA pre-season games which were previously announced.
“We look forward to returning to London next season with a regular-season game between the Orlando Magic and the Toronto Raptors,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.
“This underscores our commitment to growing basketball in the region and to bringing more regular-season basketball to our fans in the UK.”
The Magic first visited London for a pair of pre-season games in 1993.
The Raptors played back-to-back games in 2011 in London, the NBA’s first regular-season games to be held in Europe.
NBA Global Games 2015-16 schedule:
Pre-season:
Oct. 6 - Boston Celtics vs. Olimpia Milano in Milan, Italy
Oct. 8 - Boston Celtics vs. Real Madrid in Madrid
Oct. 11 - Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets in Shenzhen, China
Oct. 14 - Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets in Shanghai
Oct. 17 - Orlando Magic vs. Flamengo in Rio De Janeiro
Regular season:
Dec. 3 - Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings, Mexico City Arena in Mexico City
Jan. 14 - Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors, The O2 in London
Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry