Just one week into his retirement from the NBA, Kevin Garnett has received offers to join the coaching ranks from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers. Garnett, who ended his career last week after 21 seasons in the league, made an appearance at Clippers' practise on Thursday and offered on-court instruction to the team that impressed head coach Doc Rivers.

"K.G. was phenomenal today," Rivers told the Los Angeles Times. "This morning, before practise, he had a teaching clinic that you would pay a lot of money to see. It was great." Rivers, who coached Garnett to an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, said he would like the potential Hall of Famer to serve as a mentor for his Clippers team.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue had earlier said he would like Garnett's services and said he would be willing to give him a permanent spot on the sidelines.

"I talked to him about it. He says he's not ready yet," Lue told the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "He says 'I might do it.' But he's back and forth. I'd definitely make a spot for him if he wanted to coach."

The NBA regular season opens on Oct. 25.

