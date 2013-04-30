Support pours in for Collins from all circles

(Reuters) - Jason Collins received an outpouring of support and admiration from the sporting world and many other influential voices on Monday after announcing he was gay.

The 12-year National Basketball Association (NBA) veteran became the first active player in a major men’s North American team sport to announce his homosexuality.

KOBE BRYANT, NBA’s LOS ANGELES LAKERS

“Proud of @jasoncollins34. Don’t suffocate who u r because of the ignorance of others.”

- -

TIM DUNCAN, NBA’s SAN ANTONIO SPURS

“Really hope people will RESPECT Jason Collins for his decision to come out. Just glad he can now relax and not be afraid to be who he is.”

- -

DWYANE WADE, NBA’s MIAMI HEAT

“Jason Collins showed a lot of courage today and I respect him for taking a stand and choosing to live in his truth.”

- -

MARTINA NAVRATILOVA, FORMER TENNIS GREAT

“Hey Jason Collins-you are now an activist!!! And trust me, you will sleep a lot better now- freedom is a sweet feeling indeed!”

- -

JAY CARNEY, WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN

“I can certainly tell you that here at the White House we view that as another example of the progress that has been made and the evolution that has been taking place in this country, and commend him for his courage, and support him in his - in this effort and hope that his fans and his team support him going forward.”

- -

BILL CLINTON, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT

“Jason’s announcement today is an important moment for professional sports and in the history of the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) community.”

- -

DAVID STERN, NBA COMMISSIONER

“Jason has been a widely respected player and team mate throughout his career and we are proud he has assumed the leadership mantle on this very important issue.”

- -

FIRST LADY, MICHELLE OBAMA

”So proud of you, Jason Collins! This is a huge step forward for our country. We’ve got your back!

- -

EVA LONGORIA, ACTRESS

“So proud of Jason Collins for being an example of bravery and courage. I applaud you!!!”

- -

MAGIC JOHNSON, PRO BASKETBALL HALL OF FAMER

“Jason Collins has announced that he is gay. I know Jason and his family well and I support him 100 percent.”

- -

WASHINGTON WIZARDS TEAM

“We are extremely proud of Jason and support his decision to live his life proudly and openly.”

- -

BOSTON CELTICS COACH DOC RIVERS

“I am extremely happy and proud of Jason Collins. He’s a pro’s pro. He is the consummate professional and he is one of my favorite ‘team’ players I have ever coached.”

- -

CHRIS KLUWE, NFL’s MINNESOTA VIKINGS

“Big kudos to @JasonCollins34. Living proof that your sexuality has nothing to do with your athletic ability.”

- -

NICK SWISHER, MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL‘S CLEVELAND INDIANS

“I will always support people for being who they are. Happy for @jasoncollins34 that he can lead an honest life.”