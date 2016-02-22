FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anderson Varejao signs with Golden State: reports
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 22, 2016 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

Anderson Varejao signs with Golden State: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Anderson Varejao (17) rebounds beside Los Angeles Lakers center Roy Hibbert (17) in the third quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Former Cleveland Cavaliers center Anderson Varejao has joined defending champion Golden State Warriors, according to media reports on Sunday.

The Warriors reached an agreement with Varejao after he cleared waivers and the 6-foot-10 center will replace Jason Thompson, who was waived by Golden State to clear a roster spot.

The 33-year-old Varejao was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers by the Cleveland Cavaliers last Thursday and then was waived by Portland, making him eligible to sign with any team but the Cavaliers.

The Warriors currently need help at center. Starter Andrew Bogut has been troubled by a sore Achilles and his back-up Festus Ezeli, who underwent knee surgery earlier this month, is not expected back until later next month.

Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.