Anderson Varejao signs with Golden State: reports

Feb 10, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Anderson Varejao (17) rebounds beside Los Angeles Lakers center Roy Hibbert (17) in the third quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Former Cleveland Cavaliers center Anderson Varejao has joined defending champion Golden State Warriors, according to media reports on Sunday.

The Warriors reached an agreement with Varejao after he cleared waivers and the 6-foot-10 center will replace Jason Thompson, who was waived by Golden State to clear a roster spot.

The 33-year-old Varejao was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers by the Cleveland Cavaliers last Thursday and then was waived by Portland, making him eligible to sign with any team but the Cavaliers.

The Warriors currently need help at center. Starter Andrew Bogut has been troubled by a sore Achilles and his back-up Festus Ezeli, who underwent knee surgery earlier this month, is not expected back until later next month.