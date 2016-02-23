FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grizzlies top scorer Gasol out for season after surgery
February 23, 2016 / 6:55 PM / 2 years ago

Grizzlies top scorer Gasol out for season after surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8, 2016; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) walks off the court after the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Memphis Grizzlies will be without leading scorer Marc Gasol for the rest of the National Basketball Association season after the Spaniard had surgery to repair a fracture in his right foot, the team said on Tuesday.

Gasol, a two-time Olympic medalist, underwent successful surgery on Saturday to repair a midfoot fracture and is expected to make a full recovery, the Grizzlies said in a statement.

“Marc remains a cornerstone of our franchise and we are pleased to hear that the surgery went according to plan,” Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace said. “We are confident we will have Marc back anchoring our team next season and beyond.”

Gasol, a two-time NBA All-Star and former defensive player of the year, averaged 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.35 blocks in 34.4 minutes through 52 games for a Memphis team that are fifth in the NBA’s 15-team Western Conference.

He is believed to have been injured in an Feb. 8 game against Portland.

Editing by Frank Pingue

