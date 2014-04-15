Grizzlies power into playoffs, eliminate Phoenix

(Reuters) - The Memphis Grizzlies powered their way into the NBA playoffs and eliminated Phoenix from contention with a 97-91 road victory over the Suns on Monday.

With both teams vying for the final spot in the Western Conference, Mike Conley delivered the go-ahead three-pointer with about a minute left to put Memphis ahead 93-91.

Zach Randolph had 32 points and nine rebounds for the Grizzlies (49-32), who won their fourth straight to reach the postseason for a fourth consecutive season.

Phoenix (47-34) were fighting to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2010.