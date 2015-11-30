Grizzlies hand 76ers 18th straight loss of season

Philadelphia 76ers forward Jerami Grant (39) drives to the basket defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard Mario Chalmers (6) forward Zach Randolph (50) and guard Vince Carter (15) at FedExForum. Memphis defeated Phiadelphia 92-84. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Power forward Zach Randolph posted a double-double and point guard Mike Conley scored a game-high 20 points as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated Philadelphia 92-84 on Sunday, sending the 76ers to their 18th consecutive loss to start the season.

The 76ers tied the NBA’s all-time mark for most losses to begin a season, set in 2009 by the New Jersey Nets. It was Philadelphia’s 28th consecutive defeat dating back to last season, the longest skid by a team in any major North American sport.

As has happened several times during the streak, the 76ers couldn’t hold a fourth-quarter lead. They went up 76-71 on a pair of free throws from guard Isaiah Canaan (team-high 16 points) at the 7:38 mark.

However, the Grizzlies (10-8) went on an 18-3 run to go up 89-79 as Jeff Green (13 points) hit a 3-pointer at the 2:22 mark.

After that, the 76ers never made it a one-possession game.

Randolph finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Memphis center Marc Gasol had nine points and 12 rebounds.

Forward Matt Barnes chipped in 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists off the bench for the Grizzlies (10-8).

Memphis gave the 76ers extra opportunities by committing a season-high 26 turnovers, which Philadelphia converted into 28 points.

However, the 76ers, who average more turnovers than any team in the NBA, gave the ball away 27 times Sunday, leading to 25 Grizzlies points.

Philadelphia center Jahlil Okafor just missed a double-double, ending up with nine points and 13 rebounds, and forward Robert Covington and Hollis Thompson each scored 12 points.

Memphis shot 42 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from 3-point range (four of 13). The 76ers shot 39 percent from the floor and made 12 of 36 (33.3 percent) from long distance.

The Grizzlies were up 37-31 at halftime after leading by as many as 11 points.

Randolph and Barnes led Memphis with seven first-half points, and Canaan and Covington each had six points for the 76ers before the break.