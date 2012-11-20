NBA: Grizzlies' Randolph fined $25,000 for "confronting" player

Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Randolph (front) and Chicago Bulls' Joakim Noah chase down the ball during the first quarter of their NBA pre-season basketball game in Chicago, Illinois October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph has been fined $25,000 for “confronting” Oklahoma City Thunder’s Kendrick Perkins following their ejections from a game last week, the National Basketball Association said on Monday.

The players were hit with technical fouls and ejected last Wednesday after a verbal altercation with 2:05 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 107-97 win in Oklahoma City.

Former All-Star Randolph, who had 20 points and 11 rebounds in the game, then challenged Perkins near the locker room, the NBA said.

According to local reporters, Randolph and Perkins had to be separated by other players following a second altercation in a hallway near the locker rooms.