FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NBA: Grizzlies' Randolph fined $25,000 for "confronting" player
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 20, 2012 / 2:05 AM / in 5 years

NBA: Grizzlies' Randolph fined $25,000 for "confronting" player

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Randolph (front) and Chicago Bulls' Joakim Noah chase down the ball during the first quarter of their NBA pre-season basketball game in Chicago, Illinois October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph has been fined $25,000 for “confronting” Oklahoma City Thunder’s Kendrick Perkins following their ejections from a game last week, the National Basketball Association said on Monday.

The players were hit with technical fouls and ejected last Wednesday after a verbal altercation with 2:05 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 107-97 win in Oklahoma City.

Former All-Star Randolph, who had 20 points and 11 rebounds in the game, then challenged Perkins near the locker room, the NBA said.

According to local reporters, Randolph and Perkins had to be separated by other players following a second altercation in a hallway near the locker rooms.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Simon Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.