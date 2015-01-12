Grizzlies land Green in five-player, three-team trade

Jan 22, 2014; Washington, DC, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Jeff Green (8) dribbles as Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (3) defends during the first half at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Memphis Grizzlies have picked up forward Jeff Green as part of a five-player trade that included the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans, the National Basketball Association teams said on Monday.

As part of the deal, Memphis also acquired guard Russ Smith from the Pelicans, while sending Tayshaun Prince to Boston and Quincy Pondexter to New Orleans.

The Pelicans also sent Austin Rivers, the 10th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and son of Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, to the Celtics.

Media reports say Boston are not expected to keep Rivers.

Green, who has averaged 17.6 points-per-game for Boston this season, joins a Memphis team (26-11) tied for third place in the powerful Western Conference.

The Grizzlies also sent Boston a protected future first-round draft pick and New Orleans a 2015 second-round pick as part of the deal.