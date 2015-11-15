Atlanta coach Budenholzer takes leave of absence for wife

Nov 7, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts to a play in the fourth quarter of their game against the Washington Wizards at Philips Arena. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer is taking an indefinite leave due to his wife’s “emergency medical situation”, the National Basketball Association team said on Saturday.

The team did not disclose details of his wife’s condition and the coach said in a statement he would “return to the team as soon as possible”.

Budenhozler is in his third season in charge of the Hawks, who are 8-3 this season.

The 46-year-old never played in the NBA but spent 17 years as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs before taking the top job in Atlanta in 2013.

In his second season with the Hawks, he guided them to top spot in the East with a 60-22 record in the regular season, before they were swept 4-0 by Cleveland in the Eastern Conference finals.