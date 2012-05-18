FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hawks decide to keep Drew on as head coach
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 18, 2012 / 7:50 PM / in 5 years

Hawks decide to keep Drew on as head coach

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Atlanta Hawks head coach Larry Drew watches his team during the second half of Game 4 of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff basketball series against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Massachusetts May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - The Atlanta Hawks have re-signed head coach Larry Drew back for a third season after he steered the injury-hit team to the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference, the National Basketball Association team said on Friday.

Despite losing several key players for stretches of the lockout-shortened season, the Hawks made the playoffs for a fifth straight year before losing to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the postseason.

“Larry did an outstanding job this season in guiding our team to the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference, despite a condensed schedule and unfortunate injuries,” Hawks General Manager Rick Sund said in a statement.

“The Hawks have reached the postseason in each of his years on the bench, and we feel Larry’s experience, expertise and dedication to the game were a key ingredient to our success.”

The Hawks went 47-35 last season despite a rash of injuries to key players, most notably the loss of All-Star center Al Horford for all but 11 games of the regular season.

Drew, who went 84-64 in his first two seasons with the team, led the 2011-12 Hawks to their first winning record on the road in 13 years.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Julian Linden

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.