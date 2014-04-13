Atlanta claim final Eastern Conference playoff berth

Apr 12, 2014; Atlanta, GA, USA; Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers (15) defends Atlanta Hawks guard Louis Williams (3) during the fourth quarter at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 98-85. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Liles-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Atlanta Hawks qualified for the National Basketball Association playoffs for the seventh straight season on Saturday with a 98-85 win over the Miami Heat.

The Hawks claimed the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with the win, a result which eliminated the New York Knicks from the playoffs race.

Atlanta, who hold the longest streak of postseason appearances in the East, will meet either Miami or Indiana in the first round of the playoffs.