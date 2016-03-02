FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hawks swoop for free agent Humphries
March 2, 2016 / 4:46 AM / 2 years ago

Hawks swoop for free agent Humphries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Atlanta Hawks snapped up experienced forward Kris Humphries on Tuesday, two days after he was waived by the Phoenix Suns.

“As we explored opportunities to add to our team after the trade deadline, we felt it was important to prioritize experience and versatility,” Hawks coach Bud Budenholzer told reporters.

Humphries, 31, is in his 12th season in the NBA and has averaged 6.5 points and 4.6 rebounds this campaign which begun with Washington before he was traded to Phoenix last month.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles. Editing by Patrick Johnston

