Hawks swoop for free agent Humphries

(Reuters) - The Atlanta Hawks snapped up experienced forward Kris Humphries on Tuesday, two days after he was waived by the Phoenix Suns.

“As we explored opportunities to add to our team after the trade deadline, we felt it was important to prioritize experience and versatility,” Hawks coach Bud Budenholzer told reporters.

Humphries, 31, is in his 12th season in the NBA and has averaged 6.5 points and 4.6 rebounds this campaign which begun with Washington before he was traded to Phoenix last month.