Hawks' Korver has ankle injury, out for rest of playoffs

Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver (26) reacts after making a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Atlanta Hawks were dealt a severe blow on Saturday when All-Star guard Kyle Korver was ruled out for the rest of the playoffs with “a severe right ankle sprain”, the National Basketball Association team said.

The 34-year-old suffered the injury late in the third quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Atlanta on Friday, after becoming entangled with opposing guard Matthew Dellavedova.

Korver did not return after leaving the court, though X-rays conducted at Philips Arena after the game came up negative.

A follow-up MRI exam on Saturday revealed a severe sprain.

“Korver will see a foot and ankle specialist to determine the best course of treatment,” the Hawks said in a statement. “He is out for the remainder of the postseason.”

The Hawks trail the Cavaliers 0-2 in the best-of-seven conference finals with Game Three to be played in Cleveland on Sunday.