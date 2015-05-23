FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hawks' Korver has ankle injury, out for rest of playoffs
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 23, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 2 years ago

Hawks' Korver has ankle injury, out for rest of playoffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver (26) reacts after making a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Atlanta Hawks were dealt a severe blow on Saturday when All-Star guard Kyle Korver was ruled out for the rest of the playoffs with “a severe right ankle sprain”, the National Basketball Association team said.

The 34-year-old suffered the injury late in the third quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Atlanta on Friday, after becoming entangled with opposing guard Matthew Dellavedova.

Korver did not return after leaving the court, though X-rays conducted at Philips Arena after the game came up negative.

A follow-up MRI exam on Saturday revealed a severe sprain.

“Korver will see a foot and ankle specialist to determine the best course of treatment,” the Hawks said in a statement. “He is out for the remainder of the postseason.”

The Hawks trail the Cavaliers 0-2 in the best-of-seven conference finals with Game Three to be played in Cleveland on Sunday.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.