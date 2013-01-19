Hawks' Williams out for season with torn ligament

(Reuters) - Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams has been ruled out for the rest of the season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in Friday’s game at Brooklyn, the team said on Saturday.

Williams, the Hawks’ third leading scorer with a 14.1 points average, underwent a scan and examination in Atlanta which revealed the injury to his right knee.

The eighth-year player will need surgery and only then will a full timetable for his recovery be known, the team said.

“We are extremely disappointed for Lou,” said Hawks general manager Danny Ferry.

“He has been a complete professional in every sense of the word and know that approach, along with his work ethic, will serve him well in his rehabilitation.”