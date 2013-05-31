FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heat forward Andersen suspended one game for shove
June 1, 2013 / 12:00 AM / 4 years ago

Heat forward Andersen suspended one game for shove

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Miami Heat's Chris Andersen (R) discusses a foul with an official as teammate Shane Battier listens in during the second quarter in Game 5 of their NBA Eastern Conference final basketball playoff in Miami, Florida May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

(Reuters) - Miami Heat forward Chris Andersen has been suspended one game for shoving an opponent during the Eastern Conference finals, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Friday.

The suspension will keep Andersen from playing on Saturday when the Heat, one win away from a third consecutive trip to the NBA Finals, visit the Indiana Pacers with a 3-2 series lead.

“Andersen knocked Indiana Pacers forward Tyler Hansbrough to the floor, escalated the altercation by shoving Hansbrough, and resisted efforts to bring the altercation to an end,” the NBA said in a statement.

Andersen, who received a flagrant foul 1 on the play, finished the game with four points, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal in Miami’s 90-79 win.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
