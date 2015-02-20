Heat's Bosh may miss rest of season with blood clots: report

Feb 14, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Eastern Conference center Chris Bosh of the Miami Heat (1) during practice at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Miami Heat All-Star forward Chris Bosh could miss the rest of the 2014-15 NBA season if tests show he has blood clots on his lungs, according to a report in the Miami Herald on Friday.

Bosh, the team's second-leading scorer, was admitted to a Miami-area hospital on Thursday and underwent initial tests that proved inconclusive, the report said. (hrld.us/17joaxg)

According to the Miami Herald, if further tests show there is a pulmonary embolus, or multiple clots, then Bosh would be out for the rest of the season, and possibly longer, while being treated with blood thinners.

“Our main thoughts are with CB and his health right now. He’s in good care and spirits,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was quoted as saying on the team’s Twitter account. “It’s too early for any speculation.”

The team did not immediately respond to a request for an update on Bosh’s status.

Bosh, a 10-time All-Star who won NBA championships with Miami in 2012 and 2013, has averaged 21.1 points and seven rebounds in 44 games this season.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reached out to Bosh, his former teammate in Miami, with a heartfelt message.

“Wish I could be there by your side this very moment to tell a joke or something homie. Just to get your mind off what you’re going through!” James tweeted. “But I know you’re strong and will come back better than ever on and off the court.”

World number one tennis player Serena Williams suffered a life-threatening blood clot in 2011 that forced her to miss several months of action.

Former NBA player Jerome Kersey died earlier this week at 52 from a blood clot that traveled from his left calf to his lung.