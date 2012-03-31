Wade leads Heat with heavy heart after Chicago shooting

Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade reacts following his game winning shot against the Indiana Pacers during overtime of their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida, March 10 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise

(Reuters) - Dwyane Wade led the Miami Heat to a 113-101 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday but admitted playing with a “heavy heart” after learning his adult nephew had been among those injured in a Chicago shooting spree.

Wade scored a game high 30 points in the Heat’s 113-101 win over the Toronto Raptors but was understandably preoccupied with the fate of his unnamed nephew, one of six men shot in the incident in Chicago’s South side on Thursday.

”I played with a heavy heart,“ Wade, 30, told reporters, adding he learned of the shooting following the Heat’s home win over the Dallas Mavericks late on Thursday. ”I played for him, with him in mind.

”He’s my nephew, I was nine years old when he was born.

“A lot of thoughts go through your mind. My prayers go out to all families involved, especially the ones who lost a child. It’s tough.”

The Chicago shooting spree follows a more high profile shooting involving Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black Florida teen who was shot dead last month by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman.

The shooting has sparked rallies and protests across the United States and Wade helped put the spotlight on the incident by posting a picture of himself on social media wearing a “hoodie” similar to the one Martin was wearing when he was shot.

Wade’s Heat team mates, including LeBron James, also posed together for a photo wearing “hoodies” with their heads bowed.

Eight-times NBA All-Star Wade grew up in Chicago and has established Wade’s World Foundation to help curb violence in the city’s notorious South Side.

“It’s very concerning. A lot of the work I do in Chicago is about this and to have a family member be involved is sad,” said Wade.

”It hurts your heart to think about, not only your family but other families going through it. I‘m just glad he’s fine and hope he recovers.

”It’s troubling, it’s why not only me but others try to do what we can that we can make a change.

”I remember marching over there a couple of years ago for my foundation with many kids in the community to stop the violence.

“When it hits home it really hits you hard.”

