LeBron continues hot streak as Heat burn Clippers
February 9, 2013 / 4:35 AM / 5 years ago

LeBron continues hot streak as Heat burn Clippers

Simon Evans

1 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - LeBron James equalled a franchise record with his fourth straight 30-point game as the Miami Heat routed the Los Angeles Clippers 111-89 on Friday.

James put up 30 points with 9 of 11 shooting before sitting out most of the fourth quarter as Eastern Conference leaders and defending champions Miami dominated a Clippers team who are placed third in the West.

The Heat’s victory was even more impressive given they were without center Chris Bosh and shooting guard Ray Allen who were both missing with flu.

Dwyane Wade added 20 points while Mario Chalmers compensated for Allen’s absence with 18 points, including five three-pointers.

Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
