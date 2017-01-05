FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Injured Heat forward Winslow to undergo shoulder surgery
January 5, 2017 / 4:05 AM / 8 months ago

Injured Heat forward Winslow to undergo shoulder surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30, 2016; Boston, MA, USA; Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) and Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson (90) battle for a loose ball during the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder and is likely to miss the rest of the season, the team announced on Wednesday.

Winslow was injured against Boston on Friday after he became tangled up with Celtics big man Al Horford.

Tests revealed the extent of the injury and Winslow will undergo surgery on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Winslow is a second-year professional who has shown plenty of promise for the Heat but also missed 16 games earlier this season with a left wrist injury.

He is averaging 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

