Obama to Miami Heat: see you at the White House

TAMPA (Reuters) - President Barack Obama phoned the triumphant Miami Heat on Friday from aboard Air Force One to congratulate the basketball team for winning the NBA finals.

Obama told Heat coach Eric Spoelstra he “looks forward to celebrating their NBA championship” at the White House, said spokesman Josh Earnest. The U.S. president invites the champions of all major sports to the White House every year.

“He complimented the performance of the players and coaches noting that the team seemed to get stronger as the playoffs wore on,” Earnest said in a statement after the president’s plane landed in Tampa, Florida.

Obama is an avid basketball fan who often plays with friends, Cabinet members and celebrity supporters such as George Clooney and Tobey Maguire. He also helps coach his daughter Sasha’s basketball team.

The Heat closed out a 121-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the National Basketball Association finals on Thursday.

Obama was in Florida to speak at the annual conference of the National Association of Latino Elected Officials near Orlando and for a campaign event in Tampa.