Heat coach Spoelstra fined for criticizing officials

(Reuters) - Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has been fined $25,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating during his team’s playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, the National Basketball Association said on Friday.
Spoelstra made his comments to the media after Miami’s shootaround on Thursday, before they beat Indiana 105-93 in Game Six to win their Eastern Conference semi-final series.
Miami will face either Boston or Philadelphia for the conference title.
Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue