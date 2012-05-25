Heat coach Spoelstra fined for criticizing officials

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra directs his team against the Indiana Pacers during the secondquarter in Game 6 of their NBA Eastern Conference second round basketball playoff series in Indianapolis, Indiana May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

(Reuters) - Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has been fined $25,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating during his team’s playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, the National Basketball Association said on Friday.

Spoelstra made his comments to the media after Miami’s shootaround on Thursday, before they beat Indiana 105-93 in Game Six to win their Eastern Conference semi-final series.

Miami will face either Boston or Philadelphia for the conference title.