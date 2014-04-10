FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heat top lineup of international preseason games
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 10, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

Heat top lineup of international preseason games

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 11, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Miami Heat forward LeBron James reacts in the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. The Heat defeated the Suns 103-97. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The two-time defending champion Miami Heat will be among five National Basketball Association teams playing preseason games in four countries this October as part of the league’s effort to connect with fans globally.

The Heat, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs will play a series of games in five cities in Brazil, China, Germany, and Turkey, the league said in a statement.

Regular-season international games will be announced at a later date, according to the NBA.

Miami and Cleveland will play the NBA’s second game in South America when the teams meet on October 11 in Rio de Janeiro.

The series will also include two games in China between the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings on October 12 in Shanghai and on October 15 in Beijing.

The San Antonio Spurs travel to Europe for games against eight-time German champions Alba Berlin on October 8 in Germany before traveling to Istanbul for a meeting with five-time Turkish champions Fenerbahce Ulker Istanbul on October 11.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.