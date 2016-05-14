No Game 7 return for Heat's Whiteside

Mar 22, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) celebrates with fans following a win against the New Orleans Pelicans in a game at the Smoothie King Center. The Heat defeated the Pelicans 113-99. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Injured Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside will not return for the Game Seven Eastern Conference playoff matchup against the Toronto Raptors, he said on Friday.

Whiteside has missed the last three games with a sprained right knee.

After Miami’s 103-91 win tied their best-of-seven series and forced an elimination game decider, Whiteside ruled out hope for a dramatic comeback.

“I can’t really put a measurement on it,” Whiteside told Miami’s Sun Sentinel. “I don’t have a time period for you. I‘m just getting better.”

Whiteside, who is a free agent at the season end, was injured in Game Three against Toronto.

The team’s defensive anchor inside, Whiteside had enjoyed a solid post-season while averaging 12 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.

He will travel to Toronto for Game Seven on Sunday to cheer on his team mates. “We’ve got a lot of talented guys on this team,” Whiteside said. “I believe in them guys.”