Highlights of Thursday's National Basketball Association games

San Antonio Spurs Kawhi Leonard (L) beats Dallas Maverick Jae Crowder during the first half of their NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Texas March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Mitchell

March 14 (The Sports Xchange) - Spurs 92, Mavericks 91

Tim Duncan had 28 points and 19 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 92-91 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night at the AT&T Center.

Duncan was 12 of 20 from the field in recording his 13th double-double of the season.

The Spurs (50-16) have won 50 games in 14 consecutive seasons, an NBA record.

Gary Neal had 16 points coming off the bench, Kawhi Leonard added 12, and Tiago Splitter 10 rebounds as they started the first of a four game homestand.

The Spurs got their first season sweep of the Mavericks in 15 years. They have defeated the Mavs by a margin of 23 points in the three games, but this one was much closer.

They had a 13-point second half lead cut to one when Dirk Nowitzki hit a bucket with 28 seconds left to make it 92-91.

A Ginobili jumper bounced off the rim and gave the Mavericks the ball with eight seconds and one last opportunity to for a victory, but a Vince Carter 3-point attempt with a second to play bounced off the rim.