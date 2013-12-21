Highlights of Friday's NBA games

Dec 20, 2013; Miami, FL, USA; Sacramento Kings small forward Rudy Gay (8) shoots past Miami Heat point guard Mario Chalmers (15) during the first half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

(Adds later games)

Dec 20 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Friday’s National Basketball Association games.

- -

Hawks 118, Jazz 85

Led by center Al Horford’s 23 points, the Atlanta Hawks continued their high-scoring ways in a victory over the Utah Jazz, extending their winning streak to three games.

Horford, a sixth-year veteran from Florida, made 11 of 15 shots from the field in only 23 minutes. He added four rebounds and one assist and did not play in the fourth quarter. Horford is averaging 23.6 points and 9.2 rebounds in the last five games (four wins).

In the last four games, the Hawks (15-12) are averaging 115.5 points and have reached 100 in their last 10 games. Atlanta improved to 5-1 at Philips Arena against Western Conference teams.

- -

Heat 122, Kings 103

Forward Chris Bosh scored 25 points to lead the Miami Heat to victory over the Sacramento Kings at AmericanAirlines Arena, the third time in four games that Bosh has scored more than 20 points.

Heat forward LeBron James had 18 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Heat guard Dwyane Wade had 20 points, his fourth straight game with at least that many points.

Forward DeMarcus Cousins led the Kings with 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists. The Kings lost despite shooting 58 percent from the floor.

- -

Bobcats 116, Pistons 106

Point guard Kemba Walker scored a season-high 34 points and the Charlotte Bobcats outscored the Detroit Pistons 41-17 in the fourth quarter for a victory at The Palace.

Center Al Jefferson scored 15 of his 24 points in the fourth and grabbed 14 rebounds. Shooting guard Gerald Henderson contributed 22 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats (13-14), who trailed by as much as 20 points.

Point guard Brandon Jennings led the Pistons (13-15) with 26 points while forward Josh Smith added 18 points and six rebounds.

- -

76ers 121, Nets 120 (OT)

Forward Evan Turner coaxed in a layup at the overtime buzzer as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Turner, who collected 29 points and 10 rebounds, took a handoff from center Spencer Hawes at the top of the circle and drove the left side of the lane before firing from close range while surrounded by defenders. The ball danced on the rim before dropping through.

Forward Thaddeus Young added 25 points for the Sixers (8-19), who on Monday had been drubbed 130-94 by the Nets in Brooklyn, behind guard Joe Johnson’s 37-point explosion.

- -

Dec 20, 2013; Miami, FL, USA; Sacramento Kings small forward Rudy Gay (8) drives to the basket as Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (3) defends during the first half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Cavaliers 114, Bucks 111 (OT)

All-Star guard Kyrie Irving fired in a game-high 39 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at Quicken Loans Arena.

Irving, who has been sick the last two days, had 28 points in the second half and extra period.

The Cavs (10-15) are now 3-0 in overtime this season. They outscored the Bucks in overtime 18-15. Guard Jarrett Jack came up big for the Cavaliers with 17 points and five assists.

- -

Pacers 114, Rockets 81

Forward Paul George had 24 points and nine rebounds to help the Indiana Pacers snap a two-game losing streak with a victory over the Houston Rockets.

Guard Lance Stephenson had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists and forward Luis Scola added 13 points and six rebounds for the Pacers, who outscored the Rockets 31-20 in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Slideshow (7 Images)

Pacers forward Danny Granger played for the first time this season after missing the first 25 games with a strained left calf. He finished with five points, two rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes.

- -

Raptors 109, Mavericks 108

Toronto guard DeMar DeRozan knocked down an off-balance jumper in overtime that proved the difference in the Raptors’ victory over the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

The Raptors, down by as many as 19 points in the first half, improved to 10-14 with their third consecutive road win. Toronto won for only the fourth time ever in Dallas.

DeRozan finished with 15 points and was one of six Raptors with at least 14. Point guard Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 20 points while center Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and 13 rebounds.

- -

Suns 103, Nuggets 99

Forward Markieff Morris scored 25 points, guard Gerald Green added 19 points and the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 17-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets.

Guard Goran Dragic had 17 points and forward Marcus Morris added 14 for the Suns who have won six of their last seven. Center J.J. Hickson had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets who have dropped two straight and three of their last four.

- -

Lakers 104, Timberwolves 91

Guard Nick Young came off the bench to score 25 points, guiding the Los Angeles Lakers to victory before a sellout crowd of 18,997 at the Staples Center.

Young connected on 9 of 14 from the floor, including 4 of 6 behind the arc, as the Lakers prevailed in their first outing without guard Kobe Bryant, who is out at least six weeks with a fractured knee.

Young, guards Xavier Henry and Jodie Meeks and center Pau Gasol picked up the slack, as the Lakers (13-13) claimed their third victory in four games. Gasol just missed recording a triple-double, finishing with 21 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Henry also scored 21, while Meeks added 17.

- -