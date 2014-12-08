Memphis Grizzlies forwards Tayshaun Prince (21) and Jon Leuer (30) celebrate after a score by Leuer in the second half against the Miami Heat at FedExForum. Memphis defeated Miami 103-87. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday’s National Basketball Association games:

Grizzlies 103, Heat 87

The Memphis Grizzlies used a 17-3 run early in the final quarter to beat the slumping Miami Heat.

The Heat (9-11) got within three points but ran out of gas to drop their fourth straight despite a game-high 25 points by Dwayne Wade.

Reserve forward Jon Leuer led Memphis with a season-best 20 points as the Grizzlies (16-4) bounced back from their first home defeat of the season against San Antonio on Friday.

Celtics 101, Wizards 93

The Boston Celtics almost blew a 25-point second-half lead but held on for their third straight victory, nipping former captain Paul Pierce and his Washington Wizards.

Guard Avery Bradley nailed a three-pointer from the right corner with 37 seconds left, after Pierce had missed one at the other end, and the Celtics (7-11) survived to halt a four-game winning streak for the Wizards (13-6).

Hawks 96, Nuggets 84

The Atlanta Hawks built a 24-point lead in the third quarter on their way to a victory over the injury-depleted Denver Nuggets, who lost their third in a row.

Forward Paul Millsap scored 23 points as the Hawks (13-6) posted their sixth consecutive victory, their longest winning streak in more than two years.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) drives against Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers (15) during the second half at FedExForum. Memphis defeated Miami 103-87.

Thunder 96, Pistons 94

Kevin Durant scored 28 points in his third game back from a broken right foot and the Oklahoma City Thunder handed the Detroit Pistons their 12th consecutive loss.

The Thunder (7-13) won for the fourth time in five games, while the Pistons moved within one game of their longest losing streak since they dropped 13 in a row during the 2009-10 season.

Trail Blazers 103, Knicks 99

The Portland Trail Blazers started their five-game road trip with a win over the New York Knicks.

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge led Portland (16-4) with 24 points, while Carmelo Anthony scored 20 points for the Knicks (4-18), who lost their eighth in a row.

Mavericks 125, Bucks 102

The forward duo of Chandler Parsons and Dirk Nowitzki combined for 49 points, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a dominating victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Mavericks (16-6) won for the fifth time in six games, and they beat the Bucks (11-11) for the second time in five days.

Pelicans 104, Lakers 87

Forward Anthony Davis scored 23 points, and point guard Jrue Holiday added 22 points guiding the New Orleans Pelicans to a win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Guard Kobe Bryant scored 14 points on 6-of-18 shooting to lead six Lakers in double figures but it did not prevent Los Angeles (5-16) from losing a third game in a row.