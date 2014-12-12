Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Thursday’s National Basketball Association games:

Thunder 103, Cavaliers 94

Russell Westbrook scored 26 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland’s (13-8) eight-game winning streak ended as forward LeBron James sat out the game with a sore knee.

The Thunder won their fourth straight and improved to 9-13. They have lost only once since both Westbrook and forward Kevin Durant returned to the lineup from injury.

Rockets 113, Kings 109 (OT)

James Harden scored 12 of his 44 points in overtime, and the Houston Rockets rallied from five points down in the final minute of regulation to steal a road victory against the Sacramento Kings.

Harden scored the Rockets’ first nine points of the extra session, and he finished with 33 after halftime as Houston (17-5) avoided their second two-game losing streak of the season.