Highlights of Sunday's NBA games

Chicago Bulls forward Pau Gasol (16) is pressured by Miami Heat center Justin Hamilton (7) during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday’s National Basketball Association games.

Bulls 93, Heat 75

The Chicago Bulls, with the best road record in the Eastern Conference, defeated the Miami Heat.

Mike Dunleavy scored all 22 of his points in the second half to lead Chicago (15-8) who improved to 11-3 on the road, including four straight wins.

The Heat (11-13) were without standout forward Chris Bosh and guard Dwyane Wade had an off night. He finished with 17 points on 7-for-18 shooting.

Warriors 128, Pelicans 122 (Overtime)

Stephen Curry scored a team-high 34 points, including eight in overtime, and Klay Thompson added 29 to lift the Golden State Warriors to a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans and extend their franchise-record winning streak to 16 games.

The Warriors (21-2) are off to the third-best start in NBA history, but this one was a struggle on the second game of a back-to-back.

The Pelicans played without All-Star forward Anthony Davis and were led by forward Tyreke Evans’ season-high 34 points and guard Jrue Holiday’s 27.

Lakers 100, Timberwolves 94

On the night he surpassed Michael Jordan for third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, Los Angeles guard Kobe Bryant put up a team-high 26 points in the Lakers’ win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Entering Sunday needing only nine points to move past Jordan’s mark of 32,292, Bryant overtook the Chicago Bulls legend with a free throw in the second quarter. Bryant (32,310) now sits behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) and Karl Malone (36,928) in career points.

Miami Heat guard Norris Cole (30) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose (1) defends during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Wizards 93, Jazz 84

Bradley Beal scored 22 points and fueled a second-half surge along with backcourt partner John Wall as the Washington Wizards took control in the second half for a victory over the Utah Jazz.

Wall had 16 points, eight assists, six rebounds, five steals and three blocks for the Wizards (17-6), who outscored the Jazz 30-16 in the third quarter after trailing 42-37 at halftime.

Thunder 112, Suns 88

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant combined for 51 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Thunder have won five straight games and moved to 11-13 on the season. Over that same time span, the Suns (12-13) have lost five straight.

Raptors 95, Knicks 90 (Overtime)

Patrick Patterson and point guard Kyle Lowry hit clutch shots in the early stages of overtime as the Toronto Raptors pulled out a victory over the New York Knicks.

Terrence Ross led the Raptors with a season-high 22 points as Toronto (18-6) stayed atop the Eastern Conference.

Spurs 99, Nuggets 91

Kawhi Leonard scored 18 points, six blocked shots and five steals, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Denver Nuggets.

Tim Duncan had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Spurs (17-7), who held off a late Denver rally for the win.

Arron Afflalo led Denver (10-14) with a season-high 31 points but had a game-high six turnovers.