Highlights of Thursday's NBA games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Thursday’s National Basketball Association games:
Rockets 118, Nuggets 108
James Harden poured in a career-high 50 points and added 10 rebounds as Houston claimed a 118-108 victory over Denver at Toyota Center.
Harden shot 12-for-27 from the floor but matched his career high with 25 free-throw attempts, making 22.
He drilled a three-pointer with 37.5 seconds left to record his first 50-point game as Houston (46-22) closed to within one game of the first-place Memphis Grizzlies in the Southwest Division.
Trevor Ariza added 17 points and six rebounds as Houston hit 12 of their 30 three-point attempts, with Harden going four-for-12 from long distance.
Timberwolves 95, Knicks 92 (overtime)
Zach LaVine made four free throws in the final 10 seconds of overtime to lead Minnesota to 95-92 a win over New York at Madison Square Garden.
LaVine finished with 20 points for Minnesota, who snapped a six-game losing streak, though the Timberwolves (15-53) have lost eight of 10.
Wolves guard Kevin Martin led all scorers with 22 points.
Compiled by Cameron French; Editing by Peter Rutherford