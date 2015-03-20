FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Highlights of Thursday's NBA games
March 20, 2015 / 3:40 AM / 2 years ago

Highlights of Thursday's NBA games

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 19, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives against Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari (8) in the second half at Toyota Center. Rockets won 118 to 108. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Thursday’s National Basketball Association games:

- - -

Rockets 118, Nuggets 108

James Harden poured in a career-high 50 points and added 10 rebounds as Houston claimed a 118-108 victory over Denver at Toyota Center.

Harden shot 12-for-27 from the floor but matched his career high with 25 free-throw attempts, making 22.

He drilled a three-pointer with 37.5 seconds left to record his first 50-point game as Houston (46-22) closed to within one game of the first-place Memphis Grizzlies in the Southwest Division.

Mar 19, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried (35) shoots against Houston Rockets guard Corey Brewer (33) in the second half at Toyota Center. Rockets won 118 to 108. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Ariza added 17 points and six rebounds as Houston hit 12 of their 30 three-point attempts, with Harden going four-for-12 from long distance.

- - -

Mar 19, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Josh Smith (5) chases Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton (5) in the second half at Toyota Center. Rockets won 118 to 108. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Timberwolves 95, Knicks 92 (overtime)

Zach LaVine made four free throws in the final 10 seconds of overtime to lead Minnesota to 95-92 a win over New York at Madison Square Garden.

LaVine finished with 20 points for Minnesota, who snapped a six-game losing streak, though the Timberwolves (15-53) have lost eight of 10.

Wolves guard Kevin Martin led all scorers with 22 points.

Compiled by Cameron French; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
