Highlights of Wednesday's NBA games

Mar 25, 2015; Memphis, TN, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) drives against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at FedExForum. Cleveland defeated Memphis 111-89. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Wednesday’s National Basketball Association games:

- - -

Cavaliers 111, Grizzlies 89

The Cleveland Cavaliers thrashed the Memphis Grizzlies 111-89 behind a game-high 24 points from Kyrie Irving.

Kevin Love had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds and LeBron James had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists as the Cavaliers (47-26) blew the game open with a 22-4 run in the third quarter en route to their fourth consecutive victory.

- - -

Hawks 95, Magic 83

Paul Millsap had 25 points and 11 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks overturned a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 95-83.

Jeff Teague had 16 points, including nine in the final five minutes when the Hawks (54-17) took control with a 17-0 run and ended a season-worst three-game losing streak.

- - -

Pacers 103, Wizards 101

George Hill scored on a layup with 2.7 seconds left and the Indiana Pacers ended a six-game losing streak with a 103-101 win over the Washington Wizards.

With Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi in the crowd, the Pacers (31-40) kicked their offense into winning mode with a 23-11 closing run.

- - -

Bulls 116, Raptors 103

The Chicago Bulls beat Toronto 116-103 to pull 1 1/2-games clear of the Raptors in the race for the third-best record in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls (44-29) used a late 7-0 run, led by a three-pointer from Aaron Brooks, to beat the Raptors (42-30) for the fifth time in a row.

- - -

Heat 93, Celtics 86

Goran Dragic scored 22 points and the Miami Heat fought off a fourth-quarter charge by the Boston Celtics for a 93-86 victory.

Despite the absence of Dwyane Wade, Hassan Whiteside and Chris Andersen, and with Chris Bosh and Josh McRoberts gone for the year, the Heat (33-38) remained in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

- - -

Nets 91, Hornets 88

Brook Lopez continued his torrid play with 34 points and 10 rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Charlotte Hornets 91-88 in a huge game for both teams’ playoff aspirations.

A floater by Lopez with 23.1 seconds left gave Brooklyn the lead for good at 87-85. The result lifted the Nets to 30-40, tied with the Hornets, one-half game out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the East.

Mar 25, 2015; Memphis, TN, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kyrie Irving (2) steals the ball from Memphis Grizzlies guard Beno Udrih (19) i the second half at FedExForum. Cleveland defeated Memphis 111-89. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

- - -

Clippers 111, Knicks 80

The Los Angeles Clippers moved closer to securing the fourth spot in the Western Conference playoffs with a resounding 111-80 road win over the New York Knicks.

Austin Rivers led six Clippers in double figures, coming off the bench to score 21 points as the team improved to 47-25.

- - -

Trail Blazers 92, Jazz 89

Damian Lillard scored 23 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 19 to lift the Portland Trail Blazers to a 92-89 comeback victory over the Utah Jazz.

Dorrell Wright chipped in 15 points off the bench to help Portland (45-25) overcome an 11-point deficit in the final quarter and snap a five-game skid.

- - -

Rockets 95, Pelicans 93

James Harden scored 25 points and dished out 10 assists to lift the Houston Rockets to a 95-93 victory over the slumping New Orleans Pelicans.

The Rockets (48-23) overcame a 17-point deficit in the second quarter to send the Pelicans (37-34) to their fourth straight loss, tying their longest losing streak of the season.

- - -

Spurs 130, Thunder 91

The San Antonio Spurs had their best point production of the season and largest margin of victory with a 130-91 thumping of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Tony Parker scored 21 points, and Boris Diaw added 19 as the Spurs (45-26) converted 58 percent of their shots, including 13 of 21 three-pointers.

- - -

Kings 108, Suns 99

The Sacramento Kings won their fourth game in a row and dented the playoff hopes of Phoenix with a 108-99 road win over the Suns.

DeMarcus Cousins led the Kings with 24 points, while Markieff Morris scored 24 for the Suns, who remain ninth in the West, three games behind Oklahoma City.

- - -

Lakers 101, Timberwolves 99 (overtime)

Two free throws by Jordan Clarkson with 0.3 seconds remaining in overtime lifted the Los Angeles Lakers to a 101-99 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

- - -

76ers 99, Nuggets 85

Rookie Robert Covington tied a career-high with 25 points, Nerlens Noel had 14 points and 15 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Denver Nuggets 99-85.