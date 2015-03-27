Highlights of Thursday's NBA game

Mar 26, 2015; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends Indiana Pacers forward Luis Scola (4) during the first quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Thursday’s National Basketball Association game:

- - -

Bucks 111, Pacers 107

Ersan Ilyasova set a career high with 34 points as the Milwaukee Bucks won consecutive games for the first time in more than a month with a 111-107 victory over the Indiana Pacers in the only game on the NBA schedule.

Ilyasova, who connected with five three-pointers, made 12 of 14 shots from the field and also had six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The result consolidated the Bucks (36-36) in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, and dropped the Pacers (31-40) half a game behind eighth-placed Boston.