Highlights of Thursday's NBA game
#Sports News
March 27, 2015 / 4:11 AM / 2 years ago

Highlights of Thursday's NBA game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 26, 2015; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends Indiana Pacers forward Luis Scola (4) during the first quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Thursday’s National Basketball Association game:

- - -

Bucks 111, Pacers 107

Ersan Ilyasova set a career high with 34 points as the Milwaukee Bucks won consecutive games for the first time in more than a month with a 111-107 victory over the Indiana Pacers in the only game on the NBA schedule.

Ilyasova, who connected with five three-pointers, made 12 of 14 shots from the field and also had six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The result consolidated the Bucks (36-36) in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, and dropped the Pacers (31-40) half a game behind eighth-placed Boston.

Compiled by Andrew Both; Editing by Peter Rutherford

