Highlights of Thursday's NBA games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Thursday’s National Basketball Association games:

- - -

Cavaliers 90, Knicks 87

Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 37 points to lift the Cleveland Cavaliers to a win over the New York Knicks. Carmelo Anthony missed a last-second three-pointer that would have tied the game as the Knicks (4-16) fell to their worst start in franchise history through 20 games. LeBron James added 19 points and 12 assists for Cleveland (10-7), who won their fifth successive game. Tim Hardaway Jr led New York with 20.

- - -

Cleveland Cavaliers small forward Shawn Marion (31) and small forward LeBron James (23) and point guard Kyrie Irving (2) and power forward Kevin Love (0) react after Irving's late basket to put the Cavaliers up by 3 against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Warriors 112, Pelicans 85

The Golden State Warriors held the New Orleans Pelicans to 12 second-quarter points while building a 13-point lead, then gradually pulled away in the second half for an 11th consecutive victory. The Warriors (16-2) improved their league-best record while also matching the franchise record for consecutive wins, set initially during the 1971-72 season. Klay Thompson paced the Warriors with 23 points while Stephen Curry added 19 points and 11 assists. Anthony Davis hit 14 of his 19 shots en route to a game-high 30 points for the Pelicans (8-9).

- - -

Trail Blazers 88, Pacers 82

Damian Lillard scored 23 points and the Portland Trail Blazers held off the Indiana Pacers. LaMarcus Aldridge collected 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Trail Blazers (15-4), who won for the 12th time in the past 13 outings. Rodney Stuckey scored 16 points, and forward Solomon Hill added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Pacers (7-12), who lost their third consecutive game.