Highlights of Friday's NBA games

Mar 11, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) is defended by Chicago Bulls guard Justin Holiday (7) during the second half at the United Center. Miami won 118-96. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Friday’s National Basketball Association games.

Heat 118, Bulls 96

The short-handed Chicago Bulls put up a good fight for three quarters, but the Miami Heat dominated the fourth to win 118-96 on Friday night at the United Center.

Chicago (32-32) played without injured starting guards Jimmy Butler (knee sprain) and Derrick Rose (groin strain).

The Bulls trailed just 84-81 starting the fourth, but were outscored 34-15 in the quarter and 64-38 in the second half.

Hornets 118, Pistons 103

Marvin Williams had 22 points and five 3-pointers and the Charlotte Hornets stretched their winning streak to six with a 118-103 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Williams scored 11 points in the first quarter as the Hornets raced to a 19-point lead in the first half and never trailed.

76ers 95, Nets 89

Seldom-used forward Carl Landry scored 16 points as the depleted Philadelphia 76ers hung on to beat the Brooklyn Nets 95-89 on Friday night, snapping a 13-game losing streak.

Nerlens Noel added 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Sixers, who improved to 9-56. The NBA’s worst team, they can no do no worse than equal the worst full-season record in league history, the 9-73 mark of Philadelphia’s 1972-73 team.

Rockets 102, Celtics 98

Five days after ending the Toronto Raptors’ 12-game home winning streak, the Houston Rockets ended the Boston Celtics’ 14-game streak on Friday night.

James Harden scored 32 points, including nine in the final 3:09 to ice the game, to lead the Rockets to their third straight road victory, a 102-98 win over the Celtics.

Timberwolves 99, Thunder 96

Gorgui Dieng scored 25 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 99-96 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Mar 11, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) dunks past Chicago Bulls forward Doug McDermott (3) during the second half at the United Center. Miami won 118-96. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Dieng was 7 of 12 from the field and 11 of 11 from the free-throw line. Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points and Ricky Rubio posted 12 assists and 13 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer as the Timberwolves improved to 21-45.

Grizzlies 121, Pelicans 114 (overtime)

Lance Stephenson scored a career-high 33 points and Matt Barnes added a triple-double of 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the injury-depleted Memphis Grizzlies to a 121-114 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night at FedExForum.

Stephenson, whose previous career high was 28 points, scored six of his points in overtime, including a spinning, left-handed layup that gave the Grizzlies a 112-106 lead with 1:16 left. Memphis’ JaMychal Green added 21 points and 10 rebounds and had seven overtime points.

Jazz 114, Wizards 93

Mar 11, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) drives past Chicago Bulls center Pau Gasol (16) during the second half at the United Center. Miami won 118-96. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Shelvin Mack had his best game of his career and the Utah Jazz looked like a different team Friday night after a rough couple of weeks in a 114-93 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Mack, coming off of a couple of subpar outings, exploded for a career-high 27 points on 11 of 17 shooting to lift Utah to only its second win in nine games. The fifth-year point guard, traded to the Jazz on the deadline last month, also had four assists and three rebounds.

Magic 107, Kings 100

Aaron Gordon had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Victor Oladipo added 18 points, and the Orlando Magic defeated the Sacramento Kings 107-100, snapping their three-game losing streak.

Evan Fournier and Josh Smith each scored 16 points Orlando, while Ersan Ilyasova and C.J. Watson had 10 apiece.

Clippers 101, Knicks 94

LOS ANGELES -- Chris Paul had 24 points and 15 assists, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 101-94 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night at Staples Center.

J.J. Redick had 20 points and Jeff Green finished with 17 for the Clippers (42-22), who beat the Knicks for the eighth time in a row and swept the season series again.

Warriors 128, Trail Blazers 112

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson dominated their matchup with the Portland backcourt of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum on Friday night, exploding for 71 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 128-112 blowout of the Trail Blazers.

Curry had 34 points and Thompson a game-high 37 as the Warriors (58-6) avenged their most lopsided loss of the season en route to their 47th consecutive home-court win.