Highlights of Friday's NBA games

Mar 18, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) and Orlando Magic forward Jason Smith (14) go after the rebound during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Friday’s National Basketball Association games.

Cavaliers 109, Magic 103

Kyrie Irving scored 26 points and added five assists in leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 109-103 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday at the Amway Center.

Irving, who had 33 points Wednesday in a victory over Dallas, scored 10 points the decisive fourth quarter.

Thunder 111, 76ers 97

Russell Westbrook notched his league-leading 13th triple-double with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder cruised past the Philadelphia 76ers 111-97 on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Kevin Durant added 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, scoring at least 20 points for the 54th straight game.

Raptors 105, Celtics 91

Kyle Lowry poured in a game-high 32 points, helping the Toronto Raptors to a 105-91 win over the Boston Celtics at Air Canada Centre on Friday night.

The game marked Lowry’s 21st career regular season game with 30-plus points.

Toronto (46-21) has now won three straight and 12 of 15.

Pistons 115, Kings 108

Marcus Morris had 24 points and matched his career high with six 3-pointers as the Detroit Pistons defeated the Sacramento Kings 115-108 on Friday at The Palace.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tossed in 23 points for Detroit (35-34) in its second game of a franchise-record nine-game homestand.

Reggie Jackson supplied 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as every Pistons starter reached double figures for the 24th time this season -- an NBA high. Tobias Harris contributed 17 points and Andre Drummond added his league-high 57th double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Rockets 116, Timberwolves 111

The Houston Rockets came out with noticeable vim and vigor on Friday night and it carried them to a 116-111 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Toyota Center.

James Harden recorded his 19th double-double and matched his career high for assists in a game.

Harden finished with 29 points and 14 assists as all five Rockets starters scored in double figures.

Trail Blazers 117, Pelicans 112

C.J. McCollum scored 30 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with a minute left, and backcourt mate Damian Lillard scored a game-high 33 points to lift the Portland Trail Blazers to a 117-112 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night at the Smoothie King Center.

The Blazers led by as many as 20 points in the first half and did not have to worry about Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis, who injured his left knee late in the first half and left the game with 19 points.

Warriors 130, Mavericks 112

The last time Golden State visited Dallas, Stephen Curry was nursing a minor injury and didn’t play. The game went down as one of the Warriors’ six losses on the season. Oh, what a difference having the reigning MVP makes.

Golden State shrugged off a sluggish start and pulled away late against a desperate Mavericks team 130-112 in front an early arriving sellout crowd Friday night at American Airlines Center.

Suns 95, Lakers 90

Brandon Knight scored 22 points and rookie guard Devin Booker added 21 points, leading the Phoenix Suns to a 95-90 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night at Staples Center.

Tyson Chandler collected 12 points and 17 rebounds for the Suns (19-50), who bounced back from a 103-69 drudging Thursday by the Utah Jazz. P.J. Tucker chipped in 13 points.