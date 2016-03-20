Highlights of Saturday's NBA games

Feb 27, 2016; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; File photo of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) shooting the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Saturday’s National Basketball Association games.

Thunder 115, Pacers 111

Kevin Durant had 33 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, including three free throws during the final 2.8 seconds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers 115-111 on Saturday night in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Pacers got 45 points from Paul George -- his highest-scoring game in Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- but the forward missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with seven seconds to play and the Thunder closed it out at the free throw line.

Nuggets 101, Hornets 93

D.J. Augustin came off the bench to score 24 points, including 12 straight in the fourth quarter, and the Denver Nuggets pulled out an improbable 101-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

Augustin, a former Charlotte Bobcats player, was 8 of 11 from the field with three 3-pointers on a night when the Nuggets led by as many as 22 in the second half.

Wizards 99, Knicks 89

John Wall had 24 points and 10 assists as the surging Washington Wizards rallied with a dominant third quarter for a 99-89 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

The Wizards (34-35), winners of four straight, trailed by 18 points in the first half, but took the lead for good by outscoring the Knicks 33-13 in the third quarter. Markieff Morris scored 17 points and Marcin Gortat had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the playoff hopefuls in their largest comeback of the season.

Heat 122, Cavaliers 101

LeBron James has yet to win at AmericanAirlines Arena since leaving Miami and that trend continued Saturday night as the Miami Heat got 24 points from Dwayne Wade and defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 122-101.

Wade reached a significant milestone in a game the Heat never trailed. Midway through the third quarter, he became the 41st NBA player with 20,000 career points.

Hawks 109, Rockets 97

Reserve guards Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dennis Schroder combined for 34 points and sparked a fourth-quarter rally to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 109-97 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Hardaway scored 20 points, his second straight 20-point game, and Schroder scored 14 points with four assists, to spark a 23-12 fourth-quarter run that broke the game open.

Bulls 92, Jazz 85

Derrick Rose scored 22 points and Nikola Mirotic and Taj Gibson each had 15 as the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 92-85 on Saturday night at the United Center.

Four players scored in double figures for Chicago (35-33), which never trailed. The Bulls won for the third time in four games and remained in the hunt for the final Eastern Conference spot.

Grizzlies 113, Clippers 102

Zach Randolph returned to the Memphis lineup on Saturday night at FedExForum and posted a triple-double to lead the Grizzlies to a 113-102 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers and stop a four-game losing streak.

Randolph, who had missed seven straight games with a sore knee, finished with a season-high 28 points, 11 rebounds and a season-best 10 assists. Tony Allen scored 22 points for Memphis.

Spurs 87, Warriors 79

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and the San Antonio defense held Golden State to a season-low offensive output as the Spurs made a statement with an 87-79 victory over the Warriors on Saturday to remain unbeaten at home.

The game featured the best combined record among opponents this late in the season in league history.

Pistons 115, Nets 103

Aron Baynes had a career-high 21 points and fellow reserve Anthony Tolliver had 17 in the second half as the Pistons pulled away to a 115-103 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at The Palace.

Baynes and Tolliver sparked a second-half flurry by the Pistons (36-34), who opened the fourth quarter on a 21-6 run to take control. Baynes’ previous career high was 18 points, which he reached on two occasions while playing for San Antonio. He scored all but four of his points on Saturday after halftime.