Charlotte forward Jefferson to undergo knee surgery
#Sports News
December 31, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

Charlotte forward Jefferson to undergo knee surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Al Jefferson (25) looks at the ref after being called for a foul in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Time Warner Cable Arena. The Hornets won 108-98. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Charlotte Hornets forward Al Jefferson is to undergo surgery for a right knee injury and is expected to miss around six weeks, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old had an MRI scan that revealed a tear in his meniscus and will have the corrective procedure carried out on Thursday.

The setback came just as Jefferson was two games into a return from a prolonged absence. He previously missed 11 games due to injury and suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug program.

Jefferson is averaging 12.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Hornets (17-14), who are ninth in the Eastern Conference and just outside the playoff spots.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

