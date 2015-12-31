Charlotte forward Jefferson to undergo knee surgery

(Reuters) - Charlotte Hornets forward Al Jefferson is to undergo surgery for a right knee injury and is expected to miss around six weeks, the team announced on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old had an MRI scan that revealed a tear in his meniscus and will have the corrective procedure carried out on Thursday.
The setback came just as Jefferson was two games into a return from a prolonged absence. He previously missed 11 games due to injury and suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug program.
Jefferson is averaging 12.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Hornets (17-14), who are ninth in the Eastern Conference and just outside the playoff spots.
