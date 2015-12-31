FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hornets playoffs blow as Jefferson ruled out for six weeks
#Sports News
December 31, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

Hornets playoffs blow as Jefferson ruled out for six weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Bass (2) shoots the ball over Charlotte Hornets center Al Jefferson (25) during the first half at Time Warner Cable Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Charlotte Hornets’ playoff prospects were dealt a heavy blow on Thursday when pivotal center Al Jefferson had surgery on his right knee, ruling him out until around mid-February.

The 30-year-old had a tear in his lateral meniscus and “his recovery and rehabilitation is expected to take approximately six weeks”, the team said in a statement.

Jefferson was only two games into a return from a prolonged absence when he suffered the setback. He had previously missed 11 games due to injury and a suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug program.

A selection for the All-NBA Third Team in 2013-14, Jefferson is averaging 12.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for Charlotte (17-14) who are ninth in the Eastern Conference and just outside the playoff spots.

The Hornets have gone 12-7 with Jefferson in their lineup while they are 5-7 in his absence.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
